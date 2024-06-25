Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh to Equitably Distribute Martyr Financial Aid Among Families

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has decided to split the financial assistance of Rs 1 crore equally between the spouse and the parents of a martyr. Previously, the entire sum was generally given to the spouse, leaving parents deprived. The cabinet has also announced scholarships for students and changed the nodal agency for railway projects.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:20 IST
Madhya Pradesh to Equitably Distribute Martyr Financial Aid Among Families
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has enacted a significant change in how financial assistance is distributed to the families of martyrs. Going forward, the spouse and parents of the deceased will each receive 50 percent of the total Rs 1 crore aid.

The Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, highlighted that previously, only the spouse typically received this support, often leaving parents without it. This amendment aims to ensure both sets of loved ones are supported.

Additional cabinet decisions include scholarships for Madhya Pradesh students in sainik schools and designating the Public Works Department as the nodal agency for railway projects in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024