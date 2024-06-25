Madhya Pradesh to Equitably Distribute Martyr Financial Aid Among Families

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has enacted a significant change in how financial assistance is distributed to the families of martyrs. Going forward, the spouse and parents of the deceased will each receive 50 percent of the total Rs 1 crore aid.

The Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, highlighted that previously, only the spouse typically received this support, often leaving parents without it. This amendment aims to ensure both sets of loved ones are supported.

Additional cabinet decisions include scholarships for Madhya Pradesh students in sainik schools and designating the Public Works Department as the nodal agency for railway projects in the state.

