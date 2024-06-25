Greater Noida IT Company Faces Legal Action After Tragic Worker Deaths

Police have taken legal action against the owners and management of a Greater Noida-based Information Technology company following the tragic drowning of three maintenance workers in a water tank on the company campus, an officer stated on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at the sewage treatment plant within the Coforge premises, formerly known as NIIT, in the Techzone area of Greater Noida. The deceased workers have been identified as Mohit, 22, Hargovind, 26, and Ankit Kumar, 21.

Rahul Singh, brother of the deceased Mohit, filed a complaint leading to a case being registered late Monday night under IPC section 304A for negligence not amounting to culpable homicide at the Ecotech 1 Police Station, as confirmed by police officials.

