Prachanda Asserts Nepal's Territorial Claims Amid Border Disputes

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda', firmly stated on Tuesday that his government is resolute and clear about the inclusion of territories east of the Mahakali River, specifically Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipu Pass, under Nepalese sovereignty.

Addressing lawmakers' queries during the discussion on the Foreign Ministry's appropriations bill, Prachanda reinforced that these areas belong to Nepal, as per the 1816 Sugauli Treaty signed with the East India Company.

He further explained the historical context and recent political actions, including the publication of a new political map in May 2020 that integrates these territories, which led to sharp objections from India. Despite India's criticism, Nepal's parliament unanimously endorsed this map.

