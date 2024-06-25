Left Menu

Prachanda Asserts Nepal's Territorial Claims Amid Border Disputes

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' emphasized that territories east of Mahakali River, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipu Pass, are part of Nepal. This statement was made while addressing the Foreign Ministry's headings during the Appropriation Bill discussion. The prime minister referenced the 1816 Sugauli Treaty to support Nepal's claims.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:28 IST
Prachanda Asserts Nepal's Territorial Claims Amid Border Disputes
Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, known as 'Prachanda', firmly stated on Tuesday that his government is resolute and clear about the inclusion of territories east of the Mahakali River, specifically Limpiyadhura, Kalapani, and Lipu Pass, under Nepalese sovereignty.

Addressing lawmakers' queries during the discussion on the Foreign Ministry's appropriations bill, Prachanda reinforced that these areas belong to Nepal, as per the 1816 Sugauli Treaty signed with the East India Company.

He further explained the historical context and recent political actions, including the publication of a new political map in May 2020 that integrates these territories, which led to sharp objections from India. Despite India's criticism, Nepal's parliament unanimously endorsed this map.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024