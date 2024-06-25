Traffic Turmoil: NC Leader Alleges Manhandling by Police

National Conference (NC) leader and noted cancer specialist Sameer Kaul on Tuesday claimed he was manhandled by traffic policemen in Srinagar, a charge the police have denied, asserting he violated the law and assaulted officers.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Boulevard Road as Kaul was traveling from his residence towards the airport. Kaul described the situation as 'power drunkenness' on the roads.

However, traffic police stated that Kaul was involved in a security breach and entered into a verbal altercation before allegedly assaulting officers. The National Conference has demanded a swift investigation into the police's conduct, with other political figures condemning the incident as well.

