Traffic Turmoil: NC Leader Alleges Manhandling by Police

NC leader Sameer Kaul alleges he was manhandled by traffic police in Srinagar while en route to the airport. Police deny the claims, stating Kaul violated the law and assaulted officers. The National Conference and other political figures have condemned the incident, calling for an investigation.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:30 IST
National Conference (NC) leader and noted cancer specialist Sameer Kaul on Tuesday claimed he was manhandled by traffic policemen in Srinagar, a charge the police have denied, asserting he violated the law and assaulted officers.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Boulevard Road as Kaul was traveling from his residence towards the airport. Kaul described the situation as 'power drunkenness' on the roads.

However, traffic police stated that Kaul was involved in a security breach and entered into a verbal altercation before allegedly assaulting officers. The National Conference has demanded a swift investigation into the police's conduct, with other political figures condemning the incident as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

