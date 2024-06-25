Ex-CM KCR Challenges Power Sector Inquiry in Court

Former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken legal action by approaching the Telangana High Court to halt the proceedings of an inquiry commission. This commission, set up by the Congress government, aims to investigate decisions made in the power sector during the previous BRS regime.

In his writ petition, Rao, who also leads the BRS, challenged the legality of the Government Order constituting the commission. The panel, headed by retired Justice L Narasimha Reddy, seeks to examine the propriety of power procurement from Chhattisgarh and the construction of Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Plants by TS DISCOMS and TS GENCO, respectively.

Rao, known as KCR, claimed the commission's formation violated the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and the Electricity Act, 2003. He further requested Justice Reddy to recuse himself due to alleged unfair conduct. The court is expected to address Rao's petition in the coming days as the inquiry continues its probe into suspected power sector irregularities.

