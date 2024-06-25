Cameroon National Arrested with Cocaine Worth ₹11 Crore at Airport

A Cameroon national who had ingested 73 capsules containing cocaine worth nearly ₹11 crore was arrested by customs officials at the international airport. Authorities issued an official statement on Tuesday detailing the arrest.

The 70-year-old man was intercepted upon his arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 17. Under questioning, he admitted to ingesting narcotic substances encased in capsules.

The man was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where a medical procedure was performed to extract the capsules. A total of 73 capsules were removed, revealing 1096 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, valued at ₹10.96 crore. Subsequently, the man was arrested, and the drugs were seized.

