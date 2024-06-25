Left Menu

Pakistan's Positive Call: Ishaq Dar Encourages Better Ties with India Amidst Regional Challenges

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, extended a call for improved relations with India, emphasizing mutual respect and peaceful resolution of disputes, particularly over Kashmir. He highlighted regional cooperation's importance, the challenges in South Asia, and Pakistan's policy towards Afghanistan and partnership with China.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:45 IST
Pakistan's Positive Call: Ishaq Dar Encourages Better Ties with India Amidst Regional Challenges
Ishaq Dar
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called for a re-evaluation of India-Pakistan relations. Stressing the need for 'good neighbourly relations', Dar underscored Pakistan's historical efforts to engage India constructively while urging New Delhi to reflect on the future of bilateral ties.

Speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Dar emphasized the importance of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully. He also highlighted the array of challenges South Asia faces, including poverty, illiteracy, and climate change, advocating for regional cooperation over conflict.

Dar underlined Pakistan's steadfast commitment to a 'peaceful neighbourhood' policy and its pragmatic approach to ensure stability in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Additionally, he recounted Pakistan's strategic partnership with China and the significant progress under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative, aiming at regional prosperity through industrialisation, digitalisation, and green transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024