Pakistan's Positive Call: Ishaq Dar Encourages Better Ties with India Amidst Regional Challenges

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called for a re-evaluation of India-Pakistan relations. Stressing the need for 'good neighbourly relations', Dar underscored Pakistan's historical efforts to engage India constructively while urging New Delhi to reflect on the future of bilateral ties.

Speaking at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Dar emphasized the importance of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute peacefully. He also highlighted the array of challenges South Asia faces, including poverty, illiteracy, and climate change, advocating for regional cooperation over conflict.

Dar underlined Pakistan's steadfast commitment to a 'peaceful neighbourhood' policy and its pragmatic approach to ensure stability in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Additionally, he recounted Pakistan's strategic partnership with China and the significant progress under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative, aiming at regional prosperity through industrialisation, digitalisation, and green transition.

