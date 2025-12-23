Left Menu

Trilateral Unity: Cyprus, Greece, and Israel Fortify Regional Cooperation

The leaders of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel have pledged to deepen their cooperation at the Jerusalem Trilateral Summit. They emphasized advancing the Great Sea Interconnector and aligning with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, amid geopolitical challenges. Further collaboration areas include energy, security, and regional stability efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:31 IST
Trilateral Unity: Cyprus, Greece, and Israel Fortify Regional Cooperation
Israel, Cyprus, Greece hold leaders' meeting in Jerusalem(Photo/@netanyahu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): In a significant display of unity, the leaders of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel convened at the Trilateral Summit in Jerusalem, where they reiterated their commitment to enhanced cooperation amidst geopolitical headwinds. The summit underscored the strategic importance of the Great Sea Interconnector project and its potential linkage with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

During a post-summit press conference, Prime Minister Netanyahu highlighted the significance of this tenth meeting, noting its critical importance, especially in light of recent regional turbulence. He emphasized that cooperation in areas such as energy, technology, and security is crucial for regional prosperity and stability, as the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean face ongoing challenges.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides reinforced the strategic alliance built on shared values and mutual interests, pointing to Cyprus's humanitarian initiatives in Gaza. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis echoed the commitment to regional security and stability, advocating for a cohesive security architecture to foster peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025