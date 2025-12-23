Trilateral Unity: Cyprus, Greece, and Israel Fortify Regional Cooperation

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): In a significant display of unity, the leaders of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel convened at the Trilateral Summit in Jerusalem, where they reiterated their commitment to enhanced cooperation amidst geopolitical headwinds. The summit underscored the strategic importance of the Great Sea Interconnector project and its potential linkage with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

During a post-summit press conference, Prime Minister Netanyahu highlighted the significance of this tenth meeting, noting its critical importance, especially in light of recent regional turbulence. He emphasized that cooperation in areas such as energy, technology, and security is crucial for regional prosperity and stability, as the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean face ongoing challenges.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides reinforced the strategic alliance built on shared values and mutual interests, pointing to Cyprus's humanitarian initiatives in Gaza. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis echoed the commitment to regional security and stability, advocating for a cohesive security architecture to foster peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

(With inputs from agencies.)