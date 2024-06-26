Left Menu

Las Vegas Shooting Rampage: Suspect Arrested in Tragic Incident

Authorities have arrested Erick Adams, suspected in a series of shootings at apartments outside Las Vegas, leading to the deaths of five people and critically wounding a 13-year-old girl. Police label the event as isolated but have not yet disclosed the motive or the charges Adams will face.

PTI | Northlasvegas | Updated: 26-06-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 00:32 IST
Las Vegas Shooting Rampage: Suspect Arrested in Tragic Incident

Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a gruesome shooting spree that transpired Monday night at apartments just outside of Las Vegas. The tragic event claimed the lives of five individuals and left a 13-year-old girl critically injured.

The North Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspect as 57-year-old Erick Adams. While the series of shootings at separate apartments was described as an "isolated incident," officials have assured that there is no active threat to the public.

As of now, police have not disclosed a motive behind the shootings, nor have they detailed the specific charges Erick Adams will face. Additionally, the victims, ranging in age from their early 20s to late 50s, have not yet been publicly identified by name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024