Houthis Strike MSC Sarah V Vessel with New Ballistic Missile

(Adds background) CAIRO, June 25 (Reuters) -

Yemen's Houthis said on Tuesday that they used a new ballistic missile to hit the MSC Sarah V vessel in the Arabian Sea, claiming responsibility for an attack reported a day earlier. The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center on Monday said the Liberian-flagged vessel was targeted by a missile in the Arabian Sea, but was not hit. It said it was likely attacked due to perceived Israeli association.

Yahya Sarea, the Yemeni group's spokesperson, claimed a "accurate and direct" hit on the ship, describing the vessel as "Israeli." The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has said the crew were reported safe and that the vessel, which was sailing 246 nautical miles off Yemen's Nishtun when it was targeted, was heading to its next port of call.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, saying they are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. In dozens of attacks, the Houthis have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

