Niger Soldiers Fall Victim to Deadly Border Ambush

An ambush by a "terrorist group" has resulted in the tragic death of 21 Nigerien soldiers near the country's border with Burkina Faso, according to a statement from Niger's ruling military junta aired on national television.

The statement did not identify the responsible group. Niger is grappling with a severe security crisis involving several armed factions.

Just last week, the rebel Patriotic Liberation Front assaulted a China-backed pipeline and issued threats for further actions if the $400 million deal with China is not annulled. The group's leader, Salah Mahmoud, resumed armed resistance after the junta's coup ousted a democratically elected government last year.

Niger, along with its neighbors Mali and Burkina Faso, is also combating movements linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State in a decade-long conflict in the Sahel region. This conflict has killed thousands and displaced more than 2 million people, according to United Nations data. Both Mali and Burkina Faso, also under junta rule, have experienced two coups since 2020. They have expelled French forces and enlisted Russian mercenaries in their battle against Islamist insurgents.

