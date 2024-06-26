Rahul Gandhi Summoned to Court Over Defamation Allegations Against Amit Shah

An MP-MLA court in here has commanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to present himself on July 2 regarding a defamation case tied to purportedly objectionable comments aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Representing the complainant, lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey stated that a certain Ram Pratap sought to become a party in the case. However, Pandey and Gandhi's attorney, Kashi Prasad Shukla, both opposed this request, arguing Pratap's irrelevance.

The court ultimately dismissed Pratap's petition and mandated Gandhi's personal appearance for the upcoming hearing. The defamation case, initiated in 2018 by BJP member Vijay Mishra, relates to Gandhi's alleged derogatory remarks against Shah. Gandhi, having secured bail in a February court session during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', must now revisit the legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)