Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Summoned to Court Over Defamation Allegations Against Amit Shah

An MP-MLA court has ordered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear on July 2 in connection with a defamation case involving alleged remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The case, filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra in 2018, follows Gandhi's bail during his recent court appearance in February.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi Summoned to Court Over Defamation Allegations Against Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

An MP-MLA court in here has commanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to present himself on July 2 regarding a defamation case tied to purportedly objectionable comments aimed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Representing the complainant, lawyer Santosh Kumar Pandey stated that a certain Ram Pratap sought to become a party in the case. However, Pandey and Gandhi's attorney, Kashi Prasad Shukla, both opposed this request, arguing Pratap's irrelevance.

The court ultimately dismissed Pratap's petition and mandated Gandhi's personal appearance for the upcoming hearing. The defamation case, initiated in 2018 by BJP member Vijay Mishra, relates to Gandhi's alleged derogatory remarks against Shah. Gandhi, having secured bail in a February court session during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', must now revisit the legal proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024