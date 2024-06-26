Main Accused Injured in Custody Escape Attempt Amidst Assam Rape Case Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events in Assam's Udalguri district, one of the individuals accused of raping a minor was injured in police firing during an escape attempt. This incident was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

A total of five suspects were apprehended in connection with the rape of the girl. Police reports indicate that the girl was lured to a secluded location by the miscreants at Dhunsuri tea estate under false pretenses.

Chief Minister Sarma has instructed Director General of Police G P Singh to conduct a comprehensive investigation supervised by a senior officer to ensure justice is served.

