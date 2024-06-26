Main Accused Injured in Custody Escape Attempt Amidst Assam Rape Case Investigation
In Assam's Udalguri district, one of the five men arrested for raping a minor girl was injured while trying to escape police custody. The Chief Minister has called for a thorough investigation. The girl was allegedly lured by the accused to a remote area, and a police complaint was filed the next day.
In a dramatic turn of events in Assam's Udalguri district, one of the individuals accused of raping a minor was injured in police firing during an escape attempt. This incident was confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.
A total of five suspects were apprehended in connection with the rape of the girl. Police reports indicate that the girl was lured to a secluded location by the miscreants at Dhunsuri tea estate under false pretenses.
Chief Minister Sarma has instructed Director General of Police G P Singh to conduct a comprehensive investigation supervised by a senior officer to ensure justice is served.
