Teen Rescued from Kidnap Drama in Maharashtra

Jalna, Maharashtra - In a high-stakes rescue operation, police saved a 13-year-old boy from a kidnapping ordeal. The drama unfolded on Tuesday when traders' son went missing and kidnappers demanded Rs 20 lakh. Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects, including the boy's neighbour.

District Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal identified the accused as Rohit Bhurewal, Arbaz Shaikh, and Nitin Sharma. The boy, son of ayurvedic medicine trader Krishna Mujmule, went to school but never arrived. Threatened with a harmful injection, Mujmule was forced to call for help.

An elaborate police sting led to the arrests and safe rescue. Bhurewal, the mastermind, planned the crime to extort money. His plot backfired as police apprehended his accomplices and seized the getaway vehicles. A case of extortion and kidnapping was registered.

