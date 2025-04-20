Mamata Banerjee Calls for Unity Amid Murshidabad Unrest

In the aftermath of unrest in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a public plea for peace and unity, holding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for politicizing the violence.

Through an open letter, Banerjee charged certain groups with leveraging the incident to further a divisive agenda. The Chief Minister pointed to the growing aggression of the BJP and its allies within the state, expressing concern over their actions following the provocations.

Banerjee also highlighted the necessity of communal harmony, urging citizens to maintain calm and curb riots. The state, she affirmed, has responded decisively, with law enforcement removing officers and investigating the incident. Addressing the political motivations behind the unrest, she condemned attempts to incite divisions for electoral gain, urging unity amidst efforts to destabilize the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)