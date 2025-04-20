Hope and Uncertainty: The Plight of Hostages in Gaza
Adi Alexander, father of hostage Edan, remains hopeful amid stalled negotiations with Hamas for his son's release. Edan, captured in 2023 during a deadly attack in Israel, is believed to be the last surviving American among the hostages. The U.S. calls for immediate release of all captives.
In the midst of uncertainty, Adi Alexander remains hopeful for the safe return of his son, Edan, who is held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The 21-year-old was captured on October 7, 2023, during an assault that claimed the lives of nearly 1,200 people in Israel.
Despite stalled negotiations and conflicting reports about Edan's status, Alexander is urging the United States to engage in direct talks for the release of his son and other hostages. The father expressed concern that progress is stagnant, echoing the difficult circumstances from a year ago.
Edan Alexander, described as an "all-American kid," is believed to be the last surviving American hostage. A recent video release by Hamas has heightened fears for his safety. U.S. officials demand the immediate release of Alexander and stress Hamas's responsibility for ongoing conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hostage
- Edan Alexander
- Hamas
- Gaza
- Israel
- negotiations
- release
- capture
- U.S.-Israeli
- status
ALSO READ
Trade Talks: U.S. and Israel Tackle Tariffs
Microsoft AI CEO Faces Protest Over Israeli Ties
Israeli Dealer Yaniv Benaim Surfaces in Goa Drug Bust
British MPs Detained in Israel Stir Diplomatic Tensions
Pope Francis appears before the crowd in St. Peter's Square 2 weeks after his release from the hospital, reports AP.