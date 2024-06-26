EU Condemns Russia's Media Ban: A Blow to Free Information

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU condemned Russia's move to ban access inside Russia to 81 media outlets from the European Union. "The EU condemns the totally unfounded decision by the Russian authorities to block access to over eighty European media in Russia," said Borrell in a statement on Wednesday.

"This decision further restricts access to free and independent information and expands the already severe media censorship in Russia," he added. On Tuesday, Russia announced a ban on 81 different media outlets from the European Union including Agence France-Presse and Politico, in retaliation for a similar EU ban on several Russian media outlets.

