India Voices Concerns Over Myanmar's Border Violence

India's foreign minister said he expressed concern about the impact of continuing violence in Myanmar near India's border in a meeting on Wednesday with Myanmar's foreign minister.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also called for an early return to the path of democratic transition in Myanmar.

India also expressed "deep concern at (the) impact of continuing violence and instability in Myanmar on our border," Jaishankar wrote on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)