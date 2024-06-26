Nepal-China Diplomatic Ties: Historic Bonds and Future Prospects

China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sun Weidong, convened with Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday to deliberate on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

In their meeting, President Paudel underscored the significance of the historical development partnership between Nepal and China, which spans over seven decades, and has substantially contributed to Nepal's progress.

Paudel highlighted Nepal's objective to graduate from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category by 2026, expressing confidence that China's support would persist beyond this milestone. He reminisced about the deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties that have flourished, with historical figures such as Araniko fostering cultural exchange as far back as the 13th century.

During his three-day official visit, Sun Weidong also engaged with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, emphasizing China's longstanding support in various developmental sectors in Nepal. Shrestha encouraged continued assistance from China in the coming years.

The dialogue included discussions on operationalizing border checkpoints and reviewing the bilateral relationship spectrum with Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, leading to a commitment to enhance cooperation based on the Panchsheel principles, mutual trust, and goodwill.

The talks culminated with a meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda," where mutual interests and economic cooperation were further addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)