Left Menu

Nepal-China Diplomatic Ties: Historic Bonds and Future Prospects

China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong met Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel to discuss bilateral relations and development. President Paudel highlighted Nepal and China's longstanding partnership and expressed optimism for continued support. Discussions extended to operationalizing checkpoints and enhancing cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:11 IST
Nepal-China Diplomatic Ties: Historic Bonds and Future Prospects
Sun Weidong
  • Country:
  • Nepal

China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sun Weidong, convened with Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday to deliberate on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

In their meeting, President Paudel underscored the significance of the historical development partnership between Nepal and China, which spans over seven decades, and has substantially contributed to Nepal's progress.

Paudel highlighted Nepal's objective to graduate from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category by 2026, expressing confidence that China's support would persist beyond this milestone. He reminisced about the deep-rooted cultural and people-to-people ties that have flourished, with historical figures such as Araniko fostering cultural exchange as far back as the 13th century.

During his three-day official visit, Sun Weidong also engaged with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, emphasizing China's longstanding support in various developmental sectors in Nepal. Shrestha encouraged continued assistance from China in the coming years.

The dialogue included discussions on operationalizing border checkpoints and reviewing the bilateral relationship spectrum with Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, leading to a commitment to enhance cooperation based on the Panchsheel principles, mutual trust, and goodwill.

The talks culminated with a meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda," where mutual interests and economic cooperation were further addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024