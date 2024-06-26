Left Menu

Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Wife Over Infidelity Suspicions in Nagpur

Nagpur police have arrested a 30-year-old man, Dilpreet Singh Virk, for allegedly killing his wife, Mannat Kaur, over suspicion of infidelity. Mannat had earlier filed a police complaint against him but had returned home after intervention. Dilpreet was arrested at a local bar after the incident.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur police have apprehended a 30-year-old man identified as Dilpreet, alias Vicky Kulwinder Singh Virk, on allegations of killing his wife, Mannat Kaur, over suspicions of infidelity, an official said on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in the Dixit Nagar area, when Dilpreet allegedly attacked Mannat with a heavy object, resulting in her death.

Mannat had previously moved to her parental home and filed a police complaint against Dilpreet after a fight sparked by his suspicions. She returned to live with him following police intervention. Dilpreet was arrested from a local bar around 3 a.m. on Wednesday and has been charged under IPC section 302 for murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

