Tragic Murder Unfolds in Nashik City
A 24-year-old man named Ajay Shankar Bhandari was found dead in Nashik city with wounds from a blunt and sharp weapon. The police discovered his body near Navale Chawl, and his two-wheeler was found nearby. A murder investigation is underway by the Nashik Road police.
A brutal and tragic incident unfolded in Nashik city as a young man, Ajay Shankar Bhandari, aged 24, was discovered bludgeoned to death. The police reported that his body showed signs of being attacked with both a blunt and a sharp weapon.
The body was located near Navale Chawl in the Nashik Road area, with his two-wheeler found nearby, indicating he might have been in the vicinity for a personal errand.
Bhandari had been last seen at the Shivaji Jayanti procession the previous evening and had contacted his mother around 1:30 am on Thursday. The Nashik Road police station has registered a case of murder and is conducting a thorough investigation.
