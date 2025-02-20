Tragic Murder Unfolds in Nashik City

A brutal and tragic incident unfolded in Nashik city as a young man, Ajay Shankar Bhandari, aged 24, was discovered bludgeoned to death. The police reported that his body showed signs of being attacked with both a blunt and a sharp weapon.

The body was located near Navale Chawl in the Nashik Road area, with his two-wheeler found nearby, indicating he might have been in the vicinity for a personal errand.

Bhandari had been last seen at the Shivaji Jayanti procession the previous evening and had contacted his mother around 1:30 am on Thursday. The Nashik Road police station has registered a case of murder and is conducting a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)