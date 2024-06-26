Himachal Pradesh Speaker Warns BJP Leaders Against Public Comments

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday condemned derogatory remarks made by Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur and advised BJP leaders to exercise restraint. Addressing the media, Pathania emphasized the importance of maintaining the dignity of the House and warned against public comments on House matters that could lead to constitutional action.

Pathania asserted that discussions and decisions in the Assembly should remain within the legislative framework. He highlighted that comments made outside the House undermine its integrity and could be considered contempt, warranting constitutional consequences.

The Speaker also mentioned the ongoing proceedings against nine BJP MLAs accused of hooliganism, assuring that these matters would be addressed in the House appropriately. He reiterated that adverse comments on rulings are tantamount to contempt of the House and emphasized his commitment to upholding Constitutional provisions.

