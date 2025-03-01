Left Menu

BJP Leaders Seek Blessings at Vaishno Devi Amid Legislative Preparations

BJP leader J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh prayed at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. Nadda, with party figures, visited to conclude a two-day training workshop for BJP legislators, focusing on effective assembly engagement before the upcoming budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:39 IST
BJP Leaders Seek Blessings at Vaishno Devi Amid Legislative Preparations
J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the sacred Mata Vaishno Devi shrine located atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, according to officials.

Nadda, who also serves as the Union Health Minister, was accompanied by his wife Mallika Nadda, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and Sat Sharma, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president.

The visit coincided with the conclusion of a two-day training workshop aimed at preparing BJP's 28 legislators, primarily first-time assembly members, for effective participation in the forthcoming budget session starting March 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025