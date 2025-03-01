BJP Leaders Seek Blessings at Vaishno Devi Amid Legislative Preparations

On Saturday, BJP President J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the sacred Mata Vaishno Devi shrine located atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, according to officials.

Nadda, who also serves as the Union Health Minister, was accompanied by his wife Mallika Nadda, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and Sat Sharma, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president.

The visit coincided with the conclusion of a two-day training workshop aimed at preparing BJP's 28 legislators, primarily first-time assembly members, for effective participation in the forthcoming budget session starting March 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)