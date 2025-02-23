Modi's Informal Talks with BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with BJP MLAs and MPs from Madhya Pradesh over dinner, spending over two hours in informal interactions without political discussions. The gathering included over 200 public representatives. Modi also inaugurated a medical institute and is set to open an investors summit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a dinner meeting with BJP MLAs, MPs, and key party figures from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, exchanging informal conversations over two and a half hours.
According to participants, the event, held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, avoided significant political discussions, with Modi mainly inquiring about participants' well-being and activities.
The gathering saw attendance from over 200 representatives, including state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Earlier, Modi laid a foundation stone for a medical institute in Chhatarpur and will inaugurate the MP Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
