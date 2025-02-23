Modi's Informal Talks with BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a dinner meeting with BJP MLAs, MPs, and key party figures from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, exchanging informal conversations over two and a half hours.

According to participants, the event, held at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, avoided significant political discussions, with Modi mainly inquiring about participants' well-being and activities.

The gathering saw attendance from over 200 representatives, including state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Earlier, Modi laid a foundation stone for a medical institute in Chhatarpur and will inaugurate the MP Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

