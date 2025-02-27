Tensions Escalate in Delhi Assembly as AAP MLAs Clash with BJP Leadership

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Atishi, launched a critical salvo at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, accusing the ruling party of crossing "the limits of dictatorship." This came in the wake of the suspension of AAP MLAs for chanting the slogan 'Jai Bhim' during Assembly proceedings. According to Atishi, the situation escalated when elected representatives were barred from entering the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises, an occurrence she claims is unprecedented in the Assembly's history.

Atishi stated, 'The BJP has transcended the boundaries of autocratic behavior after assuming power. Our MLAs were suspended merely for raising the slogan 'Jai Bhim' and now face exclusion from entering the Vidhan Sabha premises.' Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and BJP stalwart Parvesh Verma condemned the opposition for causing disruptions during the Lieutenant Governor's address in the Assembly, labeling it a 'big crime' and cautioning against such acts in the future.

The incident, which came to a head on February 25, saw Speaker Vijender Gupta suspending twelve MLAs, including Atishi and AAP's Gopal Rai, amid uproar during the introduction of the CAG report. BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal further accused AAP of harboring no respect for democratic processes and voiced detraction over alleged scams by the party. He insisted on AAP's fear of being exposed, stating, 'These people are fostering anarchy and their transgressions over the past decade will eventually be revealed.' Khandelwal reiterated that an MLA's right to enter the Assembly is inviolable, although he doubted AAP's genuine interest in legislative proceedings.

