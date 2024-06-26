High Alert in Pathankot: Suspicious Men Trigger Massive Search Operation

Security forces in Pathankot, Punjab, were put on high alert following a villager's report of two suspicious-looking men. The Punjab Police, along with the Army and BSF, initiated a comprehensive search operation in the Bamial area, which lasted around six hours, authorities announced.

No suspicious activity was detected, confirmed Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir to PTI on Wednesday. Despite the negative results, security personnel will remain deployed in the area as a precautionary step, said the police.

The alert was raised after a villager from Kot Bhattian, an area bordering Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, informed police on Tuesday night about the suspicious figures. Earlier, Deputy Inspector General (Border Range, Amritsar) Rakesh Kaushal stated, 'We are on alert.' Security checks extended to bus stands and railway stations in both Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts.

Punjab has been on edge after twin terror attacks—the Dinanagar attack in Gurdaspur in 2015 and the Pathankot air base attack in 2016, elevating the region's security protocols.

