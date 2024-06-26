BMA Implements Screening and Preparedness Plan for Mpox

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato, has announced the development of an outbreak preparedness plan by port health officials to address the Monkeypox (Mpox) virus. This plan follows the confirmation of 13 cases by the National Department of Health.

To mitigate the spread, the BMA is conducting screening processes for travelers at all ports of entry. Dr. Masiapato explained that at airports, the initial screening involves the conveyance operator—typically the captain and crew members—providing a general health declaration. This mandatory document, in accordance with International Health Regulations, certifies that no travelers have shown or reported illness during the flight.

Subsequent steps include thermal screening to check travelers' temperatures at airports, land, and seaports. Travelers with elevated temperatures will be isolated for further screening, which involves interviews to identify additional symptoms. BMA Port Health officers will also conduct general and non-invasive observations of the individuals under investigation.

Dr. Masiapato assured that BMA Port Health officers are well-trained to identify lesions and other symptoms during their operations. In cases requiring further medical attention, arrangements have been made with ambulance services from the Department of Health for referral to healthcare facilities. The BMA is also collaborating closely with district communicable disease facilities to ensure swift responses and immediate reporting of any suspected Mpox cases.

In addition to screening, BMA port health officials are focusing on health education and awareness for travelers. Dr. Masiapato emphasized that no Mpox suspicions have been detected at ports of entry so far. The authority continues to encourage travelers to maintain their chronic condition medications, as those with chronic conditions have shown more severe symptoms.

Commissioner Masiapato urged travelers experiencing symptoms or those with a recent travel history to areas with Mpox cases to seek medical care immediately.