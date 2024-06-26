US Demands Accountability in India Over Foiled Plot to Kill Sikh Separatist
The US has pressed India for updates on the investigation into the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell highlighted that the issue was raised at the most senior levels of the Indian government. Gupta, accused in the plot, is now in US custody.
The US has heightened its demand for accountability from India regarding the investigation into a foiled assassination plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. A senior Biden administration official revealed this insistence during a media briefing.
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell asserted that the matter was directly addressed with India's highest officials in discussions held last week by him and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
In a statement, Campbell underscored the US's commitment to seeking transparency in the investigation, reiterating the expectation for updates from the Indian committee of inquiry.
