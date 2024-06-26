US Demands Accountability in India Over Foiled Plot to Kill Sikh Separatist

The US has heightened its demand for accountability from India regarding the investigation into a foiled assassination plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. A senior Biden administration official revealed this insistence during a media briefing.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell asserted that the matter was directly addressed with India's highest officials in discussions held last week by him and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

In a statement, Campbell underscored the US's commitment to seeking transparency in the investigation, reiterating the expectation for updates from the Indian committee of inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)