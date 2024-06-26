Left Menu

Principal Grilled in Jharkhand Over NEET-UG Paper Leak

The CBI questioned Oasis School principal Ehsanul Haque in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh about a NEET-UG exam paper leak. The Economic Offences Unit had earlier linked the leak to the school, finding burnt question papers. Haque claimed a digital lock malfunction led to the crisis. The investigation continues.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:55 IST
Principal Grilled in Jharkhand Over NEET-UG Paper Leak
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday interrogated the principal of Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Ehsanul Haque, regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Federal agency officials stated that Haque was also serving as the district coordinator for the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Earlier, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police discovered burnt NEET-UG question papers at a hideout, linking the leak to Haque's institution.

The EOU indicated that the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang obtained the leaked question papers from Oasis School, further identified by matching a partially-burnt paper.

However, pinpointing the mastermind behind the leak remains a challenge for investigators.

Haque claimed that the digital lock, which should have opened automatically, malfunctioned, complicating the situation.

The NTA then instructed him to use a cutter to open the compromised boxes carrying the question papers.

The dual-lock system, featuring a manual lock and a digital lock programmed to open just before exams, faced scrutiny.

Collaborating with the EOU, the CBI reviewed the collected evidence and considered further actions, including the remand of 18 individuals already arrested in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024