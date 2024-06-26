Principal Grilled in Jharkhand Over NEET-UG Paper Leak

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday interrogated the principal of Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, Ehsanul Haque, regarding the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Federal agency officials stated that Haque was also serving as the district coordinator for the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Earlier, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police discovered burnt NEET-UG question papers at a hideout, linking the leak to Haque's institution.

The EOU indicated that the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang obtained the leaked question papers from Oasis School, further identified by matching a partially-burnt paper.

However, pinpointing the mastermind behind the leak remains a challenge for investigators.

Haque claimed that the digital lock, which should have opened automatically, malfunctioned, complicating the situation.

The NTA then instructed him to use a cutter to open the compromised boxes carrying the question papers.

The dual-lock system, featuring a manual lock and a digital lock programmed to open just before exams, faced scrutiny.

Collaborating with the EOU, the CBI reviewed the collected evidence and considered further actions, including the remand of 18 individuals already arrested in connection with the case.

