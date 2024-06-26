Police Commissioner Refutes 'Udta Pune' Narrative After Drug Scandal

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has categorically dismissed the notion that Pune has become 'Udta Pune' in light of a single drug-related incident at Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) bar. The police raided the establishment on Fergusson College Road on Sunday, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals, including the bar's owners and patrons.

Speaking at Modern College during the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Kumar emphasized the immediate and stringent actions taken by law enforcement while clarifying that portraying the entire city as drug-infested is unfair. 'Our goal is to cleanse society of such vices without letting isolated incidents create a negative image,' he stated.

Kumar made it clear that no one involved in illegal activities will be spared, reinforcing the police's commitment to making Pune drug-free. He also urged citizens not to let certain narratives tarnish the city's reputation as an education and IT hub.

