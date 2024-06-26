Naidu's Development Model: A Groundbreaking Governance Approach

On Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to a straightforward and efficient governance policy. During a visit to his home constituency, Kuppam, he advocated for a robust development strategy.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to create a detailed action plan aimed at Kuppam's comprehensive development. Emphasizing a blend of virtual and physical systems, Naidu highlighted the urgency of addressing the district's chronic drinking water issues, urging for swift completion of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti canal project.

In addition to reviewing local political strategies with TDP members, Naidu personally addressed the grievances of residents, instructing Chittoor district collector Sumit Kumar to prioritize solutions to the population's concerns.

