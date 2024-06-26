Houthis and Allies Target Israeli Ship in Haifa
Yemen's Houthis, in collaboration with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, targeted the MSC Manzanillo ship in Israel's Haifa port. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced the operation in a televised speech on Wednesday, highlighting continued regional tensions.
Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they targeted a ship in Israel's Haifa port in a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
The operation targeted the MSC Manzanillo, the Iran-aligned Houthi group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday.
