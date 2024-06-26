Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Demands Rs 1 Crore in Defamation Case

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has issued a legal demand for Rs one crore in damages from senior DMK leader RS Bharathi, citing defamation. The funds will be allocated to establish a de-addiction centre in Kallakurichi, the site of a recent hooch tragedy that resulted in nearly 60 deaths.

In a legal notice sent by Annamalai's advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, the BJP leader accused Bharathi of spreading false propaganda intended to divert attention from the DMK's alleged misgovernance. Annamalai shared the notice on his 'X' handle, emphasizing the need for accountability.

According to the notice, Bharathi supposedly blamed the BJP for the tragedy, making unfounded accusations against Annamalai. The BJP leader demanded an unconditional apology from Bharathi within three days, alongside the monetary damages.

