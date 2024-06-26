Left Menu

Section 144 Imposed in Odisha's Ganjam to Prevent Community Conflict

The Ganjam district administration in Odisha has imposed Section 144 CrPC to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons at a cremation ground in Talapatna. This action was taken after tension arose between two communities, with one opposing the entry of the other. Officials imposed the order to avert conflict.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:28 IST
The administration of Ganjam district in Odisha has invoked Section 144 CrPC to prevent gatherings of four or more people at a cremation ground in Talapatna. This decisive step came after heightened tensions emerged when members of one community barred others from entering the ground, according to officials.

Bhanjanagar sub-collector Anil Kumar Sethi instituted the prohibitory order on Monday to preclude any clashes between the disputing communities, a police officer confirmed on Wednesday.

The confrontation arose after a community opposed the entry of another group into the cremation ground. Despite attempts at an amicable resolution through meetings, the failure to reach an agreement prompted the district administration to enforce the restriction, stated Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, the SDPO of Bhanjanagar.

