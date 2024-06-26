Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 83% Turnout After 20-Year Hiatus

In a historic turn of events, more than 83 per cent of Nagaland's electorate participated in the civic polls on Wednesday, held after a 20-year hiatus, a senior official reported.

Despite tight security and an early start at 7:30 am, people turned out in large numbers to vote for 25 urban local bodies (ULBs) across 10 districts. "Polling was conducted peacefully in 25 municipalities with over 420 polling stations recording a provisional turnout of 83.54%," said State Election Commissioner T John Longkumer.

Except for one incident involving an elected candidate in Dimapur, the polling proceeded without incident. This election marks a milestone as it includes 33 per cent women reservation, and the counting of votes will be on June 29.

