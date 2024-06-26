Left Menu

Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 83% Turnout After 20-Year Hiatus

Over 83% of Nagaland's electorate cast their votes in the historic civic polls held after 20 years. Voting took place across 25 urban local bodies with 33% women reservation and proceeded peacefully except for one minor incident. Votes will be counted on June 29.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:39 IST
Historic Nagaland Civic Polls Witness 83% Turnout After 20-Year Hiatus
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic turn of events, more than 83 per cent of Nagaland's electorate participated in the civic polls on Wednesday, held after a 20-year hiatus, a senior official reported.

Despite tight security and an early start at 7:30 am, people turned out in large numbers to vote for 25 urban local bodies (ULBs) across 10 districts. "Polling was conducted peacefully in 25 municipalities with over 420 polling stations recording a provisional turnout of 83.54%," said State Election Commissioner T John Longkumer.

Except for one incident involving an elected candidate in Dimapur, the polling proceeded without incident. This election marks a milestone as it includes 33 per cent women reservation, and the counting of votes will be on June 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024