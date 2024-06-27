Bolivian Military Withdraws Amid Coup Accusations
Bolivian armored vehicles and soldiers began withdrawing from the presidential palace after President Luis Arce appointed new military chiefs. The new military command ordered troops led by General Juan Jose Zuniga to return home, amidst regional condemnation of an attempted coup and concerns about democratic stability.
Bolivian armored vehicles and soldiers began withdrawing from around the country's presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon, a Reuters witness saw, after President Luis Arce appointed new military chiefs amid what regional leaders have condemned as an attempted coup.
The new military command has ordered that troops led by General Juan Jose Zuniga return home, while the country's top court condemned what it called an attack against democratic stability in the South American country.
