Bolivian General Arrested Amid Coup Attempt
Bolivian authorities arrested General Juan Jose Zuniga on Wednesday afternoon following a military coup attempt. The arrest occurred after troops stormed the presidential palace. Both Bolivia's government and international leaders have condemned the attempted coup. The location of Zuniga's detention remains unknown.
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 04:48 IST
Bolivian authorities arrested General Juan Jose Zuniga on Wednesday afternoon, a Reuters witness saw, hours after troops stormed into the presidential palace amid a military coup attempt.
Bolivia's government and international leaders denounced the attempted coup. It is unclear where Zuniga is being taken.
