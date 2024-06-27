Left Menu

Stop Uyghur Genocide Challenges Shein's London Listing Over Labour Concerns

UK-based human rights group Stop Uyghur Genocide has launched a legal campaign to prevent Shein's potential London listing, citing concerns over labour practices. Supported by human rights law firm Leigh Day, the group has urged the UK's Financial Conduct Authority to reject Shein's application. Amnesty International UK also criticized Shein's potential listing.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:42 IST
Stop Uyghur Genocide Challenges Shein's London Listing Over Labour Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image

UK-based human rights group Stop Uyghur Genocide has launched a legal campaign to block Shein's potential London listing over concerns about its labour practices, a law firm representing the campaign group said on Wednesday.

Human rights law firm Leigh Day has written to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to urge the regulator to refuse any attempt by Shein to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), it said. "SHEIN has a zero-tolerance policy for forced labour and we are committed to respecting human rights. We take visibility across our entire supply chain seriously and we require our contract manufacturers to only source cotton from approved regions," Shein said in a statement.

The FCA declined to comment. On Tuesday, Amnesty International UK said Shein's potential London initial public offering would be a "badge of shame" for the LSE because of the fast-fashion firm's "questionable" labour and human rights standards.

Shein confidentially filed papers with Britain's markets regulator in June, two sources told Reuters on Monday, kicking off the process for a potential London listing later this year. The company has previously said it was investing in strengthening governance and compliance across its supply chain.

The FCA does not have investigation or enforcement powers related to alleged breaches of legislation not within its remit, such as the Modern Slavery Act or tax legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024