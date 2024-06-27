Left Menu

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar Reviews Preparedness in J&K

Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, the Northern Army Commander, inspected several formations in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, to assess the readiness of troops. The visit focused on the upcoming Amarnath yatra and regional security. He also evaluated the integration of technology to boost operational efficiency.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:56 IST
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar conducted an inspection of various military formations in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, to assess the operational readiness of troops, officials stated on Thursday.

His visit on Wednesday evening was aimed at evaluating their preparedness in light of the forthcoming Amarnath yatra and the ongoing security situation in the Jammu region. 'The Army commander visited local military formations in Udhampur to review their operational preparedness,' posted the Northern Command on X.

The Army Commander was also briefed on the formation's efforts to incorporate technology to enhance operational efficiency.

Currently, Lt Gen Kumar is visiting multiple corps, divisions, and military formations across the union territory to review the security situation and the troops' operational readiness both in hinterlands and on borders.

