China and Finland Forge Economic Ties for a Stronger EU
China's commerce ministry expressed hopes that Finland will support free trade principles and play a vital role in the EU. Both nations have agreed to initiate talks on economic and trade cooperation, fostering stronger international relations.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:39 IST
- China
China hopes Finland will adhere to the principle of free trade and play a constructive role in the European Union, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday in a statement.
China and Finland also agreed to start talks regarding economy and trade cooperation, the ministry said.
