President Droupadi Murmu Advocates for Smooth Functioning of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of distinguishing between opposing policies and obstructing parliamentary proceedings. In her address to the 18th Lok Sabha, she highlighted that a smoothly operating Parliament can instill public confidence and is crucial for India's aspiration to become a developed nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:53 IST
Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In her inaugural address to the 18th Lok Sabha, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the significance of differentiating between opposing governmental policies and hindering parliamentary operations. She stressed that a smoothly functioning Parliament facilitates meaningful discussions and essential decision-making, enhancing public trust not just in the government, but in the entire democratic system.

The President articulated the collective aspiration of all citizens to see India as a developed nation, emphasizing that every parliamentary moment should be utilized effectively, with public interest at the forefront.

She acknowledged the influx of new members into the parliament and the renewed enthusiasm among returning members, urging them to seize this favorable period to benefit the nation to its fullest potential. Murmu highlighted the global scrutiny on India's future decisions and policies, reinforcing the need for responsible governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

