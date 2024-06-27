Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian airfields which it believes have been designated to host Western military aircraft, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia used sea-based long-range precision weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and drones in the attack, it said.

All designated targets were hit, the ministry added, without naming the list of targets.

