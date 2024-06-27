Left Menu

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has launched missile strikes on Ukrainian airfields presumably designated for Western military aircraft. The attack, involving sea-based precision weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, and drones, successfully hit all intended targets, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. Specific target locations were not disclosed.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian airfields which it believes have been designated to host Western military aircraft, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Russia used sea-based long-range precision weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and drones in the attack, it said.

All designated targets were hit, the ministry added, without naming the list of targets.

