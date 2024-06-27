Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfields Amid Rising Tensions
Russia has launched missile strikes on Ukrainian airfields presumably designated for Western military aircraft. The attack, involving sea-based precision weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, and drones, successfully hit all intended targets, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. Specific target locations were not disclosed.
Russia has carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian airfields which it believes have been designated to host Western military aircraft, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia used sea-based long-range precision weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and drones in the attack, it said.
All designated targets were hit, the ministry added, without naming the list of targets.
