Siblings Injured by Naxal IED Explosion in Chhattisgarh

A man and his sister were injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. The incident occurred when they were returning home after attending a funeral.

Updated: 27-06-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his sister sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites detonated in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police confirmed on Thursday.

The explosion took place around midnight Wednesday, as Jururam Katlami, aged 39, and his sister Roopa, aged 25, were on their way back home after a funeral in Salepal village. The device went off when Katlami accidentally stepped on it, causing injuries to his right leg. Roopa suffered minor injuries to her face.

Both were initially taken to a health centre in Barsoor before being transferred to Dantewada district hospital. Officials noted that Naxalites frequently plant IEDs along pathways, dirt tracks, and under-construction roads to target security forces.

