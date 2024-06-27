Left Menu

NHRC Takes Action on Alleged Police Atrocity Leading to Brothers' Suicides

The NHRC has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh's police chief over the alleged harassment by Hathras police personnel, which reportedly led to the suicides of two brothers. The Commission's statement expressed grave concern over the police's alleged inhuman and cruel actions, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and accountability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:21 IST
The NHRC has formally issued a notice to the police chief of Uttar Pradesh following reported suicides by two brothers, allegedly due to atrocities committed by Hathras police officers.

The National Human Rights Commission has raised serious concerns, stating that the police, instead of safeguarding citizens, seemingly became perpetrators of the abuse.

According to a media report cited by the NHRC, both brothers from Agra took their own lives within a span of three days because of harassment by personnel at Sadabad police station in Hathras. One brother reportedly left a suicide note, outlining the severe police mistreatment.

