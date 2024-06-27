Delhi LG Temporarily Dissolves DDCD Amidst Accusations of Nepotism

In a major administrative shake-up, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has sanctioned the temporary dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD), removing its non-official members. The decision, aimed at instituting a new screening mechanism for the selection of domain experts, has sparked a political firestorm.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has condemned the move as 'petty politics.' In a file note addressed to the Delhi chief secretary, Saxena contended that the incumbent government had established the DDCD primarily to grant financial benefits and extend patronage to politically-favored individuals. It was intended to be a think-tank akin to the Planning Commission or NITI Aayog, staffed by domain experts, Saxena added.

The LG pointed out that the vice-chairperson and non-official members, originally honorary positions, had been converted into highly remunerated roles. He further criticized the lack of work allocation among members and dubbed their appointments arbitrary and illegal. Bharadwaj retaliated, accusing Saxena of political hypocrisy, noting that similar commissions at the central and state levels also have political appointees.

