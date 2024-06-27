Left Menu

Delhi LG Temporarily Dissolves DDCD Amidst Accusations of Nepotism

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the temporary dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) and the removal of its non-official members until a new mechanism for the selection of domain experts is established. The decision has spurred controversy with accusations of political maneuvering.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:30 IST
In a major administrative shake-up, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has sanctioned the temporary dissolution of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD), removing its non-official members. The decision, aimed at instituting a new screening mechanism for the selection of domain experts, has sparked a political firestorm.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has condemned the move as 'petty politics.' In a file note addressed to the Delhi chief secretary, Saxena contended that the incumbent government had established the DDCD primarily to grant financial benefits and extend patronage to politically-favored individuals. It was intended to be a think-tank akin to the Planning Commission or NITI Aayog, staffed by domain experts, Saxena added.

The LG pointed out that the vice-chairperson and non-official members, originally honorary positions, had been converted into highly remunerated roles. He further criticized the lack of work allocation among members and dubbed their appointments arbitrary and illegal. Bharadwaj retaliated, accusing Saxena of political hypocrisy, noting that similar commissions at the central and state levels also have political appointees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

