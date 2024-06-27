Left Menu

Banker Cheated Out of Rs 80 Lakh in Thane Housing Scam

Police have filed a case against six persons for allegedly cheating a banker and six others of approximately Rs 80 lakh. The fraud was committed under the pretext of selling flats and shops in Thane’s Bhiwandi area. Despite follow-ups, neither properties were allotted nor money returned.

Authorities have registered a case against six individuals for allegedly defrauding a senior bank official and six other victims of around Rs 80 lakh, an officer said Thursday. According to the complaint lodged with the Kapurbawdi police, the accused collected Rs 79.89 lakh from a group of seven people back in 2015.

The accused promised the 43-year-old banker and his peers residential and commercial properties in a forthcoming project in Bhiwandi, Thane district. However, despite numerous follow-ups, the victims neither received the promised properties nor a refund of their money, the officer confirmed, citing the FIR details.

Based on the banker's complaint, police on Wednesday booked the six suspects under several sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management, and Transfer) Act, commonly known as MOFA.

