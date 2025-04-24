Justice Department Halts Comprehensive Grant Initiatives Amid Administration Shift
The U.S. Justice Department abruptly canceled hundreds of grants covering a range of programs from healthcare for police officers to support for crime victims. This move aligns with new administration priorities, though it has sparked concern among organizations relying on these funds. Officials assure that victim services won't suffer directly.
The U.S. Justice Department has abruptly halted hundreds of ongoing grants, affecting programs from mental healthcare for police officers to victim support initiatives. Insiders revealed that at least 365 grants were terminated under President Trump's administration, emphasizing alignment with new priorities.
Officials maintained that services for crime victims would remain intact despite the grand-scale funding cuts. The Justice Department provided affected programs a 30-day window to appeal. Among the targeted programs were those aiding crime victims, combating human trafficking, and assisting incarcerated youth.
While the cuts realign funding with new focal points like law enforcement effectiveness, community responses reflect concern over the potential impacts on ongoing support services. Various organizations voiced worries about the implications on their work and beneficiaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
