High-Stakes Trade Negotiations: USTR’s 14 Meetings in Focus

The U.S. Trade Representative is set to participate in 14 critical meetings this week with foreign trade ministers. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett revealed that the USTR has received 18 written proposals, emphasizing the urgency to resolve tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Updated: 24-04-2025 05:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal push to address trade tariffs, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) is gearing up for a week of intense diplomatic engagements. According to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, 14 meetings with foreign trade ministers are scheduled, reflecting the global drive to find common ground.

During an interview with Fox News' program "The Ingraham Angle," Hassett disclosed that the USTR has already received 18 written offers. Although details of these proposals remain under wraps, they underscore each country's eagerness to alleviate the tariff tensions heightened by U.S. policy shifts.

The meetings represent a critical juncture in international trade relations, highlighting the international community's readiness to negotiate and secure a mutually beneficial resolution.

