Left Menu

Norwegian Athletes Urged to Avoid Meat in China Over Doping Fears

Norwegian athletes have been advised to avoid eating meat in China during competitions due to fears of ingesting banned substances like clenbuterol, which could result in positive doping tests. Olympiatoppen, part of the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, issued this guidance. Top athletes, including Henriette Jaeger, are adjusting their diets accordingly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 05:00 IST
Norwegian Athletes Urged to Avoid Meat in China Over Doping Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norwegian athletes heading to China for upcoming competitions have been cautioned against consuming meat, as it may lead to unintentional positive doping tests.

Olympiatoppen, the organization under the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, warned that consuming meat in China could lead to athletes ingesting banned substances like clenbuterol.

Henriette Jaeger, a decorated Norwegian athlete, confirmed her adherence to these guidelines, reflecting the broader concern and precaution among her peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025