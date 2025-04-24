Norwegian Athletes Urged to Avoid Meat in China Over Doping Fears
Norwegian athletes have been advised to avoid eating meat in China during competitions due to fears of ingesting banned substances like clenbuterol, which could result in positive doping tests. Olympiatoppen, part of the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, issued this guidance. Top athletes, including Henriette Jaeger, are adjusting their diets accordingly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 05:00 IST
Norwegian athletes heading to China for upcoming competitions have been cautioned against consuming meat, as it may lead to unintentional positive doping tests.
Olympiatoppen, the organization under the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, warned that consuming meat in China could lead to athletes ingesting banned substances like clenbuterol.
Henriette Jaeger, a decorated Norwegian athlete, confirmed her adherence to these guidelines, reflecting the broader concern and precaution among her peers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism
Trump Accuses China of Currency Manipulation Amid Trade Tensions
Tariffs Turmoil: Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
Trade Turbulence: US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate
President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs go into full effect, including a combined 104% on China, reports AP.