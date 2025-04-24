Norwegian Athletes Urged to Avoid Meat in China Over Doping Fears

Norwegian athletes heading to China for upcoming competitions have been cautioned against consuming meat, as it may lead to unintentional positive doping tests.

Olympiatoppen, the organization under the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, warned that consuming meat in China could lead to athletes ingesting banned substances like clenbuterol.

Henriette Jaeger, a decorated Norwegian athlete, confirmed her adherence to these guidelines, reflecting the broader concern and precaution among her peers.

