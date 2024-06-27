Cyber Fraudster from Jamtara Arrested for Defrauding Delhi Resident

The police have apprehended a 24-year-old man from Jamtara, identified as Amrul Ansari, for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 2 lakh in a sophisticated cybercrime, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Four high-end smartphones and several SIM cards were confiscated from Ansari, who was nabbed on Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena, the case surfaced on March 19 when a woman lodged an online complaint. She had received a call from an unknown number claiming her Indian Post parcel had been delayed and required a payment of Rs 3 to resolve the issue. A fraudulent link was then sent to the victim. Although no money was deducted initially, her bank later informed her that a total of Rs 2 lakh had been debited from her account, leading her to realize she had been scammed.

Following an investigation into the bank account details and financial trail, Ansari was identified as the primary suspect and arrested from Jamtara—an area notorious for cybercrimes. After intensive interrogation, Ansari admitted to the wrongdoing, and the police recovered four smartphones with SIM cards from his possession. Further investigation revealed Ansari had previous involvement in another similar case, Meena added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)